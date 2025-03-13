Nova Broadcasting Group has extended the exclusive rights to broadcast Formula 1 for the next three years. The leading media and technology company also acquired the rights to broadcast all Formula 2 and Formula 3 races. The Bulgarian audience is waiting to see how the national motorsport hope Nikola Tsolov will perform in the Formula 3 races. Viewers will also follow the performance of the most outstanding female racers on the tracks through the Formula 1 Academy Championship. Fans of high speed and adrenaline will be able to enjoy all the trainings, qualifying and contests from these races on DIEMA SPORT 3 and on the PLAY DIEMA XTRA streaming platform.

From March to September, TV viewers will have the opportunity to exclusively follow the performance of the sport's rising star, Nikola Tsolov. The 18-year-old Bulgarian talent, who scored three victories last year, will start his third season in Formula 3 as part of Red Bull Academy's Campos Racing. It was with the Spanish team that Nicola made his race car debut in 2022, when he became the undisputed Formula 4 champion. His return to the academy at this stage of his career opens up new opportunities for Tsolov on the road to the big goal - Formula 1.

Commentary and analysis will accompany the entire season in the special broadcasts of DIEMA SPORT 3. "As a long-standing partner of Formula 1, we are honored to once again offer viewers the opportunity to follow the most prestigious motor race in detail. The presence of a Bulgarian racer - the young and promising Nikola Tsolov in Formula 3 - makes our task even more exciting and our relationship with the friends of this sport even stronger. We wish Nikola a courageous journey to the top!" said Veselin Vassilev, Director of Sport at NBG.

Nova Broadcasting Group's sports journalists will be on the spot to follow all the details surrounding the 2025 season of one of the world's most attractive races.

Don't miss the 2025 season of Formula 1, Formula 2 Formula 3 and Formula 1 Academy on the Nova Broadcasting Group channels!

