The "Spartan" aircraft of the Bulgarian Air Force has left for North Macedonia on the orders of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, the government's press service announced. It transported eight people who were seriously injured in the fire at a nightclub in the town of Kočani to Bulgarian hospitals.

Anaesthesiologists and burn specialists were on board. The injured have been transferred to specialised burn units in hospitals in Sofia and Varna.

Medical facilities in Bulgaria's capital, Varna and Blagoevgrad have been urgently prepared to receive any further burn victims.

Ambulances are expected to transport five more injured. Three of them will be hospitalized in Plovdiv and the other two - in Sofia.

