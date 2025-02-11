The participation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov in the AI Action Summit in Paris has started. The forum brings together world leaders, representatives of business, academia and civil society.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister participates in a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence and its applications. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the Vice President of the United States of America James David Vance, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and many other leaders will also take part in the discussion.

Photo: Government Press Service

"Deepening the strategic partnership between the United States and Bulgaria should be a top priority for our new governments," Zhelyazkov said during a brief meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance. The Bulgarian prime minister stressed to Vice President Vance that among the areas where we can cooperate at a deeper level are defence and new technologies. As an example, Zhelyazkov pointed to the Bulgarian institute INSAIT, which develops a number of new technologies for global companies such as Google, Amazon and many others.

Редактор: Калина Петкова