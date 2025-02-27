Met Film and United Media are delighted to announce the development of a documentary series entitled QUEEN PANTHER which delves into the extraordinary life of Olivera Ćirković, the former leader of the infamous Pink Panther criminal organisation. Ćirković's incredible story charts her journey from sports star to criminal mastermind to No.1 fugitive on Interpol’s most wanted list, and ultimately redemption.

United Media is also in development on a scripted series based on Ćirković's autobiographical book ME, THE PINK PANTHER.

Once a celebrated athlete and member of the Yugoslav national basketball team, Ćirković enjoyed a successful career in Greece, playing for the professional club Pangrati taking them to champion level. She was a national sweetheart in both Greece and former Yugoslavia. However, her life took a very different turn when she fell in love with a skilled and charming criminal who introduced her to the international network known as the Pink Panthers. Ćirković was instantly seduced and quickly rose up the ranks to become a key figure in the organisation, proving herself to be a brilliant thief and ruthless leader. But after a heist went badly wrong, she was arrested and sentenced to eight years in a high security prison. During her second incarceration Ćirković executed a daring escape and became a fugitive, the only inmate ever to break-out of the notorious Korydallos prison in Athens.

“We are thrilled to be working on this captivating project. Our team at United Media has extensively researched Olivera Ćirković’ remarkable story. This collaboration with Met Film is particularly important to us as this is a company who have made numerous extraordinary documentaries, and we are certain of the quality of this upcoming series,” said Tatjana Pavlović, Director of Original Content Sales and Co-Production at United Media.

“We are excited to be working with United Media on this thrilling series,” said Al Morrow, Head of Documentary at Met Film. “The story of Olivera Ćirković will resonate with audiences globally and offers a rare female perspective into a life of crime.”

The series will be filmed in Serbia and Greece, amongst other international locations. Executive Producers on the project are Al Morrow, Stewart le Maréchal, Rebecca Banovic and Jerry Rothwell. Met Film Sales will be repping the series for worldwide sales.

About United Media:

United Media is a part of United Group and the leading media company in Southeast Europe, with a presence in eight countries. With 4,200 employees, United Media produces more than 40,000 hours of original content every year which is distributed to a market of more than 40 million people by leading international operators and Free-to-air distribution. The company has more than 120 media in its portfolio - more than 60 television channels, 45 portals that are leaders in terms of attendance in the countries where they operate, 9 printed editions and 5 radio stations. It builds on this extensive portfolio to offer unique and competitive advertising opportunities.

About MetFilm:

MetFilm Studio comprises an award-winning production company making high-quality documentary and fiction film and TV, a boutique sales company specialising in pre-sales and sales of documentary features and series, and a UK distribution company focusing on the best of British and world cinema in both fiction and documentary.

MetFilm Production is a BAFTA, BIFA and Grierson winning company having produced more than 25 films and TV shows. Our most recent project is the BAFTA TV nominated THE ENFIELD POLTERGEIST, a hybrid documentary-drama series produced for Apple TV+ which investigates the case of the Enfield poltergeist and premiered in 2023. Upcoming for 2025 is LAST BREATH, the fiction remake of MetFilm’s documentary of the same name, which stars Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu. The film was sold around the world by FilmNation and is being released in the US by Focus Features in over 2,000 cinemas.

MetFilm Sales offers to producers full-service representation, from packaging and pitching of projects, to helping with raising finance and pre-sales, to festival strategy and its implementation, marketing advice, and finally worldwide sales of all distribution rights across a multitude of media. Recent films include WERNER HERZOG: RADICAL DREAMER, WILDING and NAME ME LAWAND.

MetFilm Distribution is an all-rights film distributor collaborating with local and international filmmakers and partners to deliver dynamic, standout campaigns, releasing films theatrically and through all media across the UK and Ireland. Recent releases include the year’s biggest documentary release WILDING, the multiple César winning THE INNOCENT and the period drama FIREBRAND starring Jude Law and Alicia Vikander.

Редактор: Райна Аврамова