Earthquake in Greece. It had a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale and was registered at 14:36 bulgarian time. The information is according to the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at BSA.

The seismic activity had an epicentre near the Bulgarian border and the quake was 16 km deep. An aftershock with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale followed at 20.58.

