The Cabinet of Rosen Zhelyazkov survived a no-confidence vote over its foreign policy. It was submitted by Vazrazhdane with support by the MPs of Velichie and MECH. Voting took place 24 hours after the debate - at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. As expected, only 54 MPs voted for, while 150 were against. Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria did not vote.

It was the first no-confidence vote against this government.

