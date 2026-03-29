Photo: BTA
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Caretaker PM marked the 22nd anniversary of Bulgaria's accession to the Alliance
Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov noted that today marks the 22nd anniversary of Bulgaria’s accession to NATO. In a Facebook post he described it as one of the most significant decisions in the country’s modern history.
In his words, amid growing global challenges and uncertainty, membership in the Alliance remains the most serious guarantee of the country’s national security and independence.
He underlined that the importance of allied support is clearer today than ever before. In his view, as part of the most successful defense alliance, Bulgaria is not alone but is a reliable partner that shares the values of freedom and democracy.Редактор: Калина Петкова
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