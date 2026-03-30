Early forecasts suggest that the true feeling of spring will arrive during the week between Palm Sunday and Easter. The optimistic scenario calls for plenty of sunshine, minimal disturbances, and daytime temperatures around 20 degrees.

This week, however, will be quite eventful. The first two days will be relatively calm compared to the spring storms and downpours over the weekend. On Monday, prolonged rain throughout the day will be limited to northeastern Bulgaria. Cloud cover will gradually break up from the southwest to the east.

On Tuesday before noon visibility will be reduced in the low-lying areas of the country. Around noon, there may be brief sunny spells, followed by short showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the southern half of the country.

Daytime temperatures on both days will range between 10 and 15 degrees. In the early morning hours, temperatures will range between 3 and 8 degrees, with temperatures around freezing in some valleys in western Bulgaria.

From Wednesday through Friday, our country will be under the influence of a large cyclone, bringing another round of heavy spring rains and heavy snowfall in the mountains of western and central Bulgaria. Short periods during which rain turns to wet snow in some high basins in Western Bulgaria, including the Sofia Plain, cannot be ruled out. Over the weekend cloud cover will be variable, with precipitation - rain, but now shorter and more localized.

Temperatures will drop by 3-4 degrees on Thursday, after which they will return to spring levels. Thus, during the warmest hours of Palm Sunday, temperatures will range between 12 and 17 degrees, and in the mornings between 3 and 8 degrees.

Редактор: Калина Петкова