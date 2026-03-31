National Assembly Chair Raya Nazaryan will participate in the second parliamentary summit in Ukraine. Among the main topics to be discussed will be the humanitarian challenges caused by the ongoing military aggression.

Discussions are also expected to focus on the humanitarian challenges caused by the ongoing military aggression, as well as energy security in the context of attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Photo: Ivan Kanchev, NOVA

Before the forum opens, the summit participants will pay tribute to the innocent victims of the Bucha massacre at a memorial ceremony at St. Andrew’s Church. Nazarian’s itinerary also includes meetings at the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv.

Редактор: Калина Петкова