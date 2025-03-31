From tomorrow we will pay more expensive toll taxes on the country's roads, and from the 1st of May there will be higher prices for vignettes.

From tomorrow until the end of August, the most expensive per kilometre will be paid by trucks weighing more than 12 tonnes, with 4 or more axles of the EURO 0, 1 and 2 category, when driving on the motorway - 47 stotinki per kilometre. From the 1st of September the price per kilometre on the motorway for the same types of vehicles will be 52 stotinki.

From the 1st of May the price of vignettes also goes up. The weekend vignette will be BGN 10, the weekly - BGN 15, the monthly - BGN 30 and the quarterly - BGN 54. For an annual vignette drivers are expected to pay 97 leva.

