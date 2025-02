France convenes a second meeting to discuss the war in Ukraine and the European security. Invited to Wednesday's talks are NATO allies who were not present at the Elysee Palace on Monday.

The government press service told NOVA that Bulgaria will also participate in the meeting. However, Hungary and Slovakia have not been invited.

The format of the talks will be hybrid - some participants will arrive on the spot, while others, including Bulgaria, will join via videoconference.

Редактор: Калина Петкова