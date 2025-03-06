Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov have discussed ways to establish a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The two politicians held a phone call.

In the X network, Zhelyazkov thanked Zelensky for the fruitful conversation on the common goal of achieving a just and lasting peace.

"I had a meaningful conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and expressed gratitude for Bulgaria’s unwavering support for Ukraine. We deeply appreciate the solidarity of the Bulgarian people. We discussed ways to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. A key component for this are effective security guarantees, which will work only if they are shared and supported by all our partners," Zelensky wrote in the social network X.

"I also informed him about my recent discussions with the leaders of partner countries. I am grateful for Bulgaria's willingness to work together to bring closer the day when a just and lasting peace will be established in Ukraine. This unity is exactly what we need right now," the Ukrainian president also wrote.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева