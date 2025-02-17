Cold, cloudy conditions will persist across most of the country over the next day. There will be snow and rain in extreme southeastern areas. Rainfall will be heavier in eastern Bulgaria. Snow cover will continue to increase. In north-eastern Bulgaria it will be the biggest.

On Tuesday from West snow showers will gradually begin to stop, and over the south-western regions and clouds will break. Light to moderate winds will blow from the north-northeast in eastern Bulgaria and there will be blizzard and drizzle conditions. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 5 and 0 degrees and maximum temperatures between minus 3 and 2. They will be slightly higher in the extreme southwest and along the Black Sea coast. In Sofia the minimum temperature will be around minus 5° and the maximum - around 0.

