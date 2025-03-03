Bulgaria celebrates the Third of March - the Liberation Day. 147 years ago the preliminary peace treaty was signed, which has remained in history as the Treaty of San Stefano, ending the Russo-Turkish War.

Across the country, hundreds of people lay wreaths and flowers at monuments to those who died for Bulgaria's liberation. There were official celebrations in front of the Freedom Monument on St. Nicholas Peak, as well as the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in the centre of Sofia.

