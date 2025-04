The user fee per day of hospital stay is now BGN 1 instead of the previous BGN 5.80. The Decree of the Council of Ministers has been promulgated in the State Gazette and is part of the implementation of the state budget.

Compulsorily insured persons pay a fee for each day of hospital treatment, but no more than 10 days per year. The user fee for a check-up with a GP does not change.

Редактор: Калина Петкова