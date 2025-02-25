Bulgaria has submitted a request for an extraordinary convergence report based on the understanding that the country meets the criteria for entering the Eurozone, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said.

“There are many steps that Bulgaria needs to take before it becomes clear whether it is ready to introduce the euro. The convergence report will probably be released in the beginning of June. After that, the findings of the European Central Bank, the European Commission, the Economic and Financial Affairs Council, the Eurogroup and the European Parliament will be examined and assessed” Zhelyazkov added.

Bulgarian politicians congratulate Friedrich Merz and CDU/CSU on election victory in Germany

Редактор: Калина Петкова