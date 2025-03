Four new MPs took an oath in the parliament this morning. They are Ivaylo Kostadinov and Ivan Klisurski from ITN, Samuil Slavov from MECH and Yavor Haytov from Alliance for Rights and Freedoms. Not a single representative of the newly formed parliamentary group of "Velichie" came to the hall today. This comes after the CC declared 16 of the deputies illegally elected.

At the same time, Ilian Iliev, who is to enter the parliament from MECH, refused to be a deputy. Taner Emin resigned from "DPS-New Beginning".