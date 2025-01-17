The Joint Governance Council will work intensively, and after Tuesday it will begin appointing deputy ministers and regional governors, said GERB leader Boyko Borisov in the parliament. The Joint Governance Council is established as a decision-making mechanism in the coalition between GERB-SDS, BSP and “There Is Such a People”.

"I am very pleased that, together with my colleagues from “There Is Such a People”, BSP and “Democracy, Rights and Freedoms”-DPS, we conducted difficult and lengthy negotiations with an uncertain outcome. GERB managed to lead the process and succeeded in forming a government", said Borisov.

''Before the ''assemblage'', we were doing joint programs with We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, but now we started from back to the front. Until Wednesday evening, it was unclear whether we would have a government", GERB leader commented.

