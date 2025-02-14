The submission of the budget has been postponed by a week due to Bulgaria's commitment to prepare a structural and fiscal plan. Minister of Finance Temenuzhka Petkova explained that several days were needed for the plan, which covers the period 2025-2028, to be submitted to the EC. According to Petkova, consultations are currently underway with the EC so that the structural and fiscal plan can be sent at the same time and the 2025 budget act can be submitted.

Eurostat's inflation data are expected to be released within a week and if Bulgaria meets this criterion, it would mean that the country meets all the requirements. Immediately after that Petkova would submit a request for the preparation of a convergence report. Minister Petkova assured that there are no hesitations and no changes in direction regarding the eurozone.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева