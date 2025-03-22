Photo: BGNES
-
Агресивен мъж се барикадира в дома си в Казанлък (ВИДЕО+СНИМКИ)
-
Рекламираме българския туризъм по National Geographic и 24 Kitchen (ВИДЕО)
-
Съзерцаващите мотористи: Историите, създадени на две колела (ВИДЕО)
-
Поглед отвътре: Къде се произвеждат български радиосмутители, дронове камикадзе и бронирани машини
-
Изписват папа Франциск от болницата
-
Протест във Варна срещу насилието над животни
-
Десетки хиляди се стекоха на снощния протест в Истанбул
In the battle for the gold the 20-years old Bulgarian defeated Arvin Auner from Austria
The rising star of world snowboarding Tervel Zamfirov won the final in the men's parallel slalom at the World Snowboard Championships, which are held in Engadin, Switzerland.
He took second place in qualifying and then won three duels in the eliminations to reach the final battle of the World Championships, guaranteeing himself at least a silver medal.
The 20-years old athlete was world junior champion. In the battle for the gold the youngest participant met Arvin Auner from Austria, who defeated the living legend - 44-year-old Andreas Promeger. Tervel Zamfirov is having his most successful season having already won 3 world titles.Редактор: Калина Петкова