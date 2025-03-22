The rising star of world snowboarding Tervel Zamfirov won the final in the men's parallel slalom at the World Snowboard Championships, which are held in Engadin, Switzerland.

He took second place in qualifying and then won three duels in the eliminations to reach the final battle of the World Championships, guaranteeing himself at least a silver medal.

The 20-years old athlete was world junior champion. In the battle for the gold the youngest participant met Arvin Auner from Austria, who defeated the living legend - 44-year-old Andreas Promeger. Tervel Zamfirov is having his most successful season having already won 3 world titles.

