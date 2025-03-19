Launched by United Media last year in Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Montenegro, this exclusive catalog is now accessible to Greek audiences, bringing them top-tier documentaries such as King Otto, Dolphin Man, and Battery Man, along with many award-winning titles from Greece and around the world.

“We are extremely proud of the success that the Nova Docu catalog has already achieved, having over half a million views in its first month. With a carefully chosen selection of over 60 movies, including the best local documentaries and award-winning global productions, the catalog is constantly updated to provide audiences with fresh, thought-provoking content. Documentaries are more than just stories; they offer important insights, challenge assumptions, and promote a better knowledge of the world around us,” said Daniel Bukumirović, Digital content director at United Media. He emphasized the importance of excellent documentary programming as a source of knowledge and critical thinking in today’s fast-paced world.

King Otto: Immerse yourself in the remarkable tale of how Greece and ‘King’ Otto transformed football history in 2004! In the summer of 2004, audiences looked on in disbelief as the Greek National Football Team, which had never previously won a single match or even scored a goal in a major tournament, took down the giants of world football to become the unlikeliest ever European Champion. The architect behind this unprecedented triumph was legendary German football coach “King” Otto Rehagel. After an accomplished career in Germany, he made the bold decision to leave all he knew behind and work in a foreign country with the underachieving Greek National Team. This movie is the story of how these two contrasting cultures came together to speak the same language and write a new chapter of Greek mythology.

Dolphin Man: Dive into the story of the Dolphin Man, the legendary free-diver behind the cult movie “The Big Blue.” This award-winning documentary, which has been honored with the “Best Documentary Award of the Hellenic Film Academy” & “Best Documentary Award at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival,” presents the story and legacy of free-diver Jacques Mayol, whose life became the inspiration for Luc Besson’s cult movie “The Big Blue.” Dolphin Man invites us into the world of Jacques Mayol, capturing his compelling journey and immersing viewers in the unique and transformative experience of free diving. The film weaves together stunning contemporary underwater photography of the world’s leading free-divers with intimate testimonies of Mayol’s closest friends and rare film footage to present how the “Dolphin Man” brought a new understanding of man’s relationship with the sea and oneself.

Battery Man: Meet the man who defied the laws of physics, controlling electricity with his bare hands. Is there a way to explain this phenomenon? Meet the man whose life is interwoven with electric power. An extraordinary person, who can fry a hot dog with bare hands. How can such a feat be possible?

These and many more extraordinary documentaries from Greece and abroad are now available at “Nova Docu,” which is further enriching the EON On Demand feature that last year included more than 12,000 titles.

