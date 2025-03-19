Two tests of the BG-Alert system are scheduled for this year - on the 1st of April from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. and on the 1st of October. The type of messages will be test messages, so each citizen can decide whether he wants to receive them or not. This was announced at a briefing by the Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection, Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov.

He said that it takes up to four minutes from sending the message for it to arrive to consumers. In order for it to be received, it is necessary the devices to support this system, not to be on "airplane mode", the phone to have coverage from the network of the mobile operator used, and to be in the territory of the broadcast message, Dzhartov explained.

Редактор: Калина Петкова