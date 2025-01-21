Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov is on a two-day visit to Strasbourg. There he will hold meetings with the heads of European institutions - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

During his meetings, the Bulgarian PM will present the main priorities of the new Bulgarian government.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева