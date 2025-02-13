Boycott of all grocery stores in the country on Thursday. The reason for today's action is the drastic increase in the prices of basic groceries.

The boycott was announced by four organisations. According to them Bulgaria is the poorest country in the European Union and the prices of many basic foods such as butter, milk and meat in many foreign supermarkets are more expensive in Bulgaria than in the countries of their origin.

That is why the organisers have demanded that the Bulgarian authorities introduce a price ceiling on 70 basic food products, including eggs, dairy products, sausages, butter, rice, flour and bread.

Food industry organisations have reacted strongly against the proposed price cap and mark-up bills that were tabled in parliament last week.

