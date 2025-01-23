Flu holiday in Vidin municipality. Children will not attend schools and kindergartens from 24 to 29 January inclusive. Anti-epidemic measures there are extended until 2nd of February.

Prophylactic examinations and immunisations, as well as visits to hospitals and social institutions, will remain suspended. Anti-epidemic measures, such as the use of personal protective equipment, disinfection and ventilation, have been stepped up.

From 24th to 30th of January temporary anti-epidemic measures are in force in the Municipality of Dobrich. In Veliko Tarnovo the measures come into force on 27 January and will be in force until 4 February. There, the wearing of a medical face mask by staff and patients in medical establishments will also be compulsory.

Редактор: Калина Петкова