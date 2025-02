On 12 and 13 February, from 9 am to 4 pm, traffic will be restricted for all vehicles in the direction of Sofia on the “Trakia” highway, near Ihtiman (at km 46). Traffic will be two-way in the lane to Burgas. The traffic stoppage will be for the replacement of portal frames and signs on the highway, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Редактор: Калина Петкова