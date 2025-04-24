The son of the US President - Donald Trump Jr. and Gila Gamliel, Minister of Science and Technology of Israel, will participate in a business forum in Sofia on April 27.

The Trump Business Vision 2025 forum will bring together world leaders for a strategic dialogue on the integration of technology and finance, and the deepening partnership between American business and global capital. The event is organized by the global digital asset platform Nexo.

Promising opportunities for US investments in Bulgaria exist in the fields of artificial intelligence, energy and defense. This was stated by the Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce Ivan Mihaylov at a roundtable in Varna dedicated to the opportunities for economic partnerships with the US Commercial Service.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева