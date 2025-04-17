Bulgaria's cabinet headed by Rosen Zhelyazkov survived the second vote of no confidence. It was submitted by the MECH party, with the support of "Vazrazhdane" and "Velichie" parties due to its failure to deal with corruption.

130 MPs voted "against", and 72 "for". The government survived with the votes of GERB-SDF, MRF - New Beginning of Delyan Peevski, BSP - United Left and ITN.

The first vote of no confidence, which did not pass on April 3, was submitted by Vazrazhdane party and supported by MECH and Velichie with the motive of failure in foreign policy.

