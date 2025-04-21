"I am deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness - a true friend of Bulgaria and a global symbol of peace, compassion and unity," Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov wrote on social media platform X in response to the news of the death of Pope Francis.

"The head of the Roman Catholic Church will forever remain a symbol of peace, compassion and unity, the prime minister stressed. May his message of hope and brotherhood continue to guide the world through the difficult times in which we live. We bow to his blessed memory," the Prime Minister added, saying that Pope Francis' moral leadership and commitment to dialogue will be remembered for generations to come.

From Bosilegrad, Serbia, the speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, said: "It is sad when the head of the Roman Catholic Church meets the Lord on the second day of Easter, but at the same time it is a moment for us to reflect that what he has done for the Catholic Church and his efforts for peace must continue."

"Let us remember that our life here on earth is short. Its meaning lies in the kingdom of heaven," Patriarch Daniil said in an interview with Nova TV. According to him, God performed a miracle in the Pope's last months by raising him to his feet despite his serious condition. "We will all pray for a successful election of a successor to Pope Francis," the Patriarch added.

"His Holiness Pope Francis dedicated his ministry to peace, understanding and unity among nations," President Rumen Radev wrote on social network X. He stressed that the head of the Roman Catholic Church defended humanity, the right to life and justice at a time of great trials for humanity.

"The Muslim community in the Republic of Bulgaria will keep in its heart the memory of his dedication to peace, his humanism and openness to people of different faiths, as well as his efforts to promote kindness and spirituality among believers around the world," the Grand Mufti's office said. They added that they would respectfully remember Pope Francis' meetings with Grand Mufti Mustafa Hadzhi - both at the Vatican in 2023 and in Sofia in 2019, when they jointly offered a prayer for peace among religions and nations.

The Jewish community in Bulgaria also expressed its condolences to the Catholic community in the country and to the millions of people around the world who are mourning their spiritual leader. "We have learned with sadness of the death of Pope Francis - a spiritual leader who left a deep mark with his humanity, wisdom and pursuit of peace among nations and faiths," said a letter from the Central Israelite Spiritual Council.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева