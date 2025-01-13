After the snow of the last few days, no further complex snowfall conditions are on the cards until almost the end of January. Our country will remain under the influence of the passing Mediterranean cyclone until Wednesday, after which the weather will be calmer.

On Monday snow will fall again in the southern half of the country, in the Balkan Mountains and in isolated places in the foothills. In most places - weak, intermittent, more intense - only in the southernmost regions. Light snow is also expected on Tuesday before noon and on Wednesday - again mainly in southern Bulgaria and mostly in the mountains.

Meanwhile, clouds will break - on Tuesday and Wednesday in the northern half of the country, on Thursday - across the country. Thursday to Sunday will be mostly sunny, but with a chance of morning fog with reduced visibility.

Temperatures throughout the week will be near the normal winter levels. Early mornings will be frosty, with temperatures from Wednesday onwards down to minus 8 - minus 9 degrees. It will be coldest in areas with minimal cloud and no wind. Daytime values will be in the 0-5 degree range, with highs between 3 and 8 degrees at the end of the week.