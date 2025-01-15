-
Photo: iStock
It will transmit data from space for the European Union's Copernicus programme
The first Bulgarian satellite Balkan-1 was launched. It will transmit data for the Copernicus programme to the European Union. It was developed by EnduroSat and launched into space on Space X's Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara, California. The mission launch was monitored online at the Naval Postgraduate School's (NAVS) “Nicola Y. Vaptsarov” in Varna.
The satellite aims to acquire data from space of national and regional interest, explained to BTA correspondent in Varna Valentina Dobrincheva Lyubomir Toshev, who is software architect at EnduroSat. The satellite can monitor sea basins and ships, provide assistance in disasters, in creating land maps, and monitor coastal areas and strategic infrastructure. The main idea is to also contribute to security.
Video: ReutersРедактор: Калина Петкова