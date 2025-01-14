President Rumen Radev will hand over the first exploratory mandate to form a government on Wednesday, January 15. The mandate will be given to the prime ministerial candidate nominated by the largest parliamentary group - GERB-SDS.

According to the Constitution, if the exploratory mandate is successfully completed, the President will propose to the National Assembly that the Prime Minister-designate be elected. If he/she does not propose the composition of the Council of Ministers within a week, the president assigns this task to the prime minister-designate of the second largest parliamentary group - We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB).

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева