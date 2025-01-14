The Interior Ministers of Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece meet in Istanbul on Tuesday. It is at the invitation of Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and aims to assess the results of the trilateral professional cooperation mechanism and to outline the prospects for its development. The mechanism has been launched in September 2023.

"The common challenges we face require joint actions to guarantee the citizens of our countries a high level of security and good public order," said Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov a few days ago regarding the mechanism during his meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Bulgaria Mehmet Sait Uyanık.

