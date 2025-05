The formations that are against the president's referendum proposal are considering how to stop the demand for a public referendum.

The idea of GERB-SDS is that it should not come to a vote at all, neither in committees, nor in the plenary of the parliament. They called on the president of the National Assembly to return it directly to the head of state as inadmissible.

The reason - if it is rejected in the hall and the President gives the decision to the Constitutional Court, there will be a serious delay in the procedure. According to NOVA's unofficial information, Brussels has warned our Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova that if such a delay occurs, EU will stop the procedure of our changeover to the single currency.

Редактор: Калина Петкова