People who work in the ground public transport of Sofia have decided that they won’t work on Thursday. They announced that civil disobedience would continue until the mayor meets them, adding that they would spend the night at the depots but would not board the vehicles.

The unions warned them that they support their demands for a 15% pay increase, but the decision to commit civil disobedience and its consequences are the responsibility of the protesters.

However, the subway will work as scheduled in the following days. It will not be affected by the protest of the employees of the surface public transport, Metropolitan EAD added.

