United Media, the leading media company in Southeast Europe, in collaboration with Nova Broadcasting Group, is honored to host this year’s semi-final judging round in one of the categories for the prestigious International Emmy® Awards. The exclusive event will take place this June in the vibrant city of Sofia, Bulgaria.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that United Media – the media arm of United Group, the premier telecom and media provider in the region – has been selected by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to take part in the selection process for the world’s most esteemed television awards.

Журирането за полуфинален кръг на престижните отличия ще се проведе за първи път в София

Following remarkable editions in Dubrovnik, Athens, and Pula, where distinguished directors, producers, actors, and television professionals from around the globe gathered, United Media and Nova Broadcasting Group are now bringing this prestigious event to Bulgaria for the very first time.

For Nova Broadcasting Group, whose unwavering support for Bulgarian film and television production has become its hallmark, hosting the event represents not only an honor but also a significant milestone for the country’s creative industries.

Each summer from June to September, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences travels to different countries to conduct the semi-final judging in various categories. This is an excellent opportunity to meet key professionals from different countries, share experiences, and make valuable contacts.

This stage is an important step in the process of selecting the nominees for the most coveted awards in the television industry. The winners will be announced on 24 November in New York City.

We are delighted to be the hosts of the top global and regional professionals, bringing together a unique combination of talent and expertise in Sofia this June.

ABOUT UNITED MEDIA:

United Media is a part of United Group and the leading media company in Southeast Europe, with a presence in eight countries. With 4,200 employees, United Media produces more than 40,000 hours of original content every year which is distributed to a market of more than 40 million people by leading international operators and Free-to-air distribution. The company has more than 120 media in its portfolio - more than 60 television channels, 45 portals that are leaders in terms of attendance in the countries where they operate, 9 printed editions and 5 radio stations. It builds on this extensive portfolio to offer unique and competitive advertising opportunities.

ABOUT NOVA BROADCASTING GROUP:

Nova Broadcasting Group is one of the biggest multi-play media and technology companies in Bulgaria, part of United Media portfolio. The group is undergoing a period of extremely dynamic development, offering its clients and partners a rich variety of media outlets – 11 TV channels, four radio stations, multiple websites and digital platforms, and two print editions. Nova Broadcasting Group creates series in almost all genres and in recent years has been actively supporting the Bulgarian film industry and its development.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF TELEVISION ARTS AND SCIENCES:

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States with the prestigious Emmy® Award at the International Emmy® Awards Gala held in New York City, every November. Currently celebrating programming across varied areas including Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Kids, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Performances and Short-Form, it also presents two Special Awards, the International Emmy® Directorate, and Founders Awards.

Beyond its awards activity, the International Academy is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from 60+ countries from all sectors of television for whom it organizes a series of high-level business, networking, and social events throughout the world and online. For more information go to iemmys.tv.

Редактор: Райна Аврамова