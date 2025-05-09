Снимка: Иван Кънчев, NOVA
-
Dozens of kilometres of Trakia highway closed for nearly two months
Traffic jams are heading to the sea at the start of the summer season. The reason - tens of kilometres of the Trakia highway were closed for repairs for nearly two months. Changes in traffic in two of the sections came into force at 12 pm yesterday and almost immediately caused kilometers-long traffic jams.
The repairs affect a total of 40 kilometres across three districts. These are the sections from the 10th to the 23rd km in Sofia district, from the 108th to the 119th km in Plovdiv district, and from the 237th to the 253rd km in Sliven district. The traffic will be two-way in the Sofia lane, while for those travelling to the sea the lane will be one. The exception is the repair in Plovdiv region, which started at 8.00 on Friday. There will be only two lanes - one for each direction.Редактор: Калина Петкова
