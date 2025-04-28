Photo: Council of Ministers
-
The President of the European Council went to the military plant Arsenal in Kazanlak
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and the President of the European Council Antonio Costa visited the military plant Arsenal in Kazanlak as part of the efforts to demonstrate the potential of the Bulgarian defence industry, the press centre of the Council of Ministers reported.
Their visit lasted nearly an hour and was aimed at presenting the opportunities for development, modernisation and strengthening of Bulgaria's role in building European defence capabilities.
