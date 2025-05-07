Yellow code for intense precipitation and severe thunderstorms is in effect for today all over the country. There is an increased risk of small to medium sized hail and localised flooding.

Meanwhile, the clean-up of the damage after the torrential rain and hail in Northern Bulgaria yesterday continues. A storm formed between Lovech and Troyan, and large hail hit the Troyan village of Malinovo. More than 40 properties were under water again in the villages of Kobilyak and Lehchevo.

Редактор: Калина Петкова