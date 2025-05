Helicopters of the Air Force will perform low-altitude flyovers over Sofia today in connection with the preparation of the military parade to celebrate the Day of Bravery and the Bulgarian Army Day.

Today’s flights will be from 10:30 to 11:00 with reserve hours from 16:00 to 16:30. It is not desirable for citizens to use drones during these time windows, the Ministry of Defence warns.

The Day of Bravery and the feast of the Bulgarian Army will be marked with a watering of the battle flags and flag shrines and a military parade.

Редактор: Калина Петкова