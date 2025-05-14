The program of the Bulgarian government includes 100 priorities in 19 sectors, with a vision for a full four-year term. This was announced by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who presented a report on what the cabinet has achieved so far under its program.

He highlighted the government's active efforts toward Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone as of January 1 2026, which, according to him, "will bring only benefits." Work is also being done on modernizing the army, curbing corruption practices, and combating the grey economy.

Zhelyazkov stated that Bulgaria is expected to be removed from the grey list for money laundering at the beginning of next year.

Regarding the fight against traffic violations, the Ministry of Interior is expected to purchase over 300 new vehicles, which will be unmarked and used to monitor undisciplined drivers.

Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government took office on January 16 of this year. It includes representatives from GERB-SDS, BSP, and "There Is Such a People" (ITN) parties.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева