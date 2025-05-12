Bulgaria’s Border Police received 34 unmanned aerial systems capable of quickly scanning large areas. They are equipped with an electronic-optical surveillance system, including a colour and thermal imaging camera, which allows them to be used during the day and at night.

Their maximum speed is over 80 km per hour. They transmit a video image to the ground control station at a distance of up to 8 km from the take-off point and detect a target at a distance of about 1 kilometer.

The Bulgarian Border Police specifies that they will use the machines for surveillance in strategically important and hard-to-reach parts of the border.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева