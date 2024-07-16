The European Commission (EC) has deployed aid to Bulgaria and North Macedonia in response to severe forest fires. This comes following urgent activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, a statement by EC said on Tuesday.

Bulgaria is getting two helicopters from the Czech Republic, while North Macedonia is getting one helicopter from Serbia, two helicopters from Slovenia, two aircraft and one helicopter from Turkiye, and one aircraft from Croatia.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič is ready to provide additional aid, as needed. The EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre is actively following the situation, the statement confirmed.

EC reports that EU has deployed 556 firefighters from 12 countries to assist local fire services across Europe this summer. Additionally, 28 firefighting aircraft and four helicopters have been positioned in 10 Member States.