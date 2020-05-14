Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an ordinance allowing treating COVID-19 infected patients with Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets 100 mg и Azithromycin Dispersible Tablet 250 mg. The patients could take the medicines only in hospitals.

The World Helath Organization and European Medicines Agency recommendations for using the medicines must be strictly followed.

The therapy with these two medicines will be allowed during the state of epidemic situation in Bulgaria.