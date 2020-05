The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria is 2,408, the national coronavirus task force

said on Saturday morning. 36 more people have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The fatalities are 126, one recent. 808 patients have recovered. 39 of them tested negative since Friday. For fifth day in a row the daily number of newly cured COVID-19 patients surpassed that of new confirmed infections.

Medics with COVID-19 are 252.