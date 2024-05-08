Bulgarian President Rumen Radev conferred with Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, in Baku on Wednesday. The President is visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of his counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Earlier on Wednesday, Radev and Aliyev held a tete-a-tete meeting at the Zagulba Presidential Residence near Baku, signing a number of documents of mutual interest for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Radev also spoke with Bulgarian specialists working in the field of sport in Azerbaijan. In Baku, the Bulgarian President laid wreaths at the monument of Heydar Aliyev, founder of the modern and independent state of Azerbaijan, and visited the Alley of Martyrs.