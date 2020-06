24 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, out of 1,409 tests performed.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Bulgaria to date is 3,290, of them 1,386 are active, the number of recoveries is 1,730. Two patients have died over the past 24 hours, 7 have recovered. 244 patients are in hospital, of them 15 are in intensive care.