66 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,034 PCR tests have been performed, data from the National information system shows.

33 infected people have recovered in the past 24 hours. 3 patients have passed away, bringing the death toll up to 219.

Since the beginning of the epidemic the COVID-19 infected people in the country have reached 4,691. 1,964 of them are active. 423 patients are in hospital, 25 in intensive care units.