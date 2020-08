Thanks @healthmagazine and @YuTsai88 for the fun time 💃🏻 . And thanks @BethanyHeitman for the thoughtful and sincere interview in nature, my favorite place 💘 Article in bio . Styling: @AnnabelleHarron 😘 Makeup: @Emy_bee 🙌🏽 Hair: Mckenzy Brown 💫 . And the behind the scenes peeps I didn’t get to meet 🎨: Editor in Chief: @amy.b.conway Creative Director: @mccormick_michael Photo Director: @DavidCooperArt

A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Aug 11, 2020 at 7:34am PDT