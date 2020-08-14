54 Bulgarian farmers who were affected by the devastating fires in Haskovo region will receive financial compensations. The Managing Board of State Fund Agriculture is to allocate EUR 200,000 to the farmers, this country’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva told journalists in the village of Rogozinovo, Harmanli municipality.

The funds are allocated under the De Minimis aid programme. In Minister Taneva’s words, there is money for farmers who have not submitted their applications for compensations yet.